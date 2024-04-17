Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $376,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.94. 2,936,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,536,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
