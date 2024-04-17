Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.2% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,544 shares of company stock valued at $70,878,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $5.83 on Wednesday, reaching $293.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,557. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 822.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

