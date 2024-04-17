Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,016 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. 17,478,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,781,803. The company has a market cap of $176.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

