PPSC Investment Service Corp Sells 113,300 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

PPSC Investment Service Corp cut its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 47.4% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PPSC Investment Service Corp owned about 7.00% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $250,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 701,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.20. 4,486,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

