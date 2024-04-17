Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 1.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 8,081,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 41,656,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $13,496,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after buying an additional 1,380,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

