Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

