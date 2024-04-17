PayPay Securities Corp Purchases 145 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 5.2% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 701,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $21,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 78.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,243. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
