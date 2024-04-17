PayPay Securities Corp Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares makes up about 1.9% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LABD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 2,531.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LABD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 12,179,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,688,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $29.92.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.