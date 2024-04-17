PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. 2,507,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,647,906. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

