Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.66

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.66 and last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 58818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The firm has a market cap of C$543.20 million, a P/E ratio of -53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.10.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.0915631 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently -153.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

