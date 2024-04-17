Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Raised by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. 2,375,104 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.