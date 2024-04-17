Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Oatly Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 95,459 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.11.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62,766 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

