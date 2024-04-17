Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,950,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,669 shares.The stock last traded at $0.93 and had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. DA Davidson began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $546.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62,766 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.