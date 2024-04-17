Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 34500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

