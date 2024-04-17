Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock remained flat at $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 813,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. Equities analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Further Reading

