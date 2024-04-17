MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises about 0.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.74.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.8 %

MongoDB stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.52 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.78.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,802 shares of company stock worth $36,356,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

