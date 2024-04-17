Mirova US LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirova US LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 7.6% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $506,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 368,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.82. 1,787,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,005. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.03. The stock has a market cap of $428.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

