Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 221,603 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221,603 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,394. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

