Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 788,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

