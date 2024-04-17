Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.50% of Stratasys worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stratasys by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,732,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,268 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 283,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,811. The company has a market cap of $681.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

