Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 57,500 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in monday.com by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $140,686,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 577.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 1.5 %

MNDY stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.02. The company had a trading volume of 172,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,472. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average of $188.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,645.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.