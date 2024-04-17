Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,856 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.69% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,841. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

