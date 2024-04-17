Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 33,260 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 958,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 807,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 232,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 237,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 282,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

