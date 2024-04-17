Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 67,427 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,427 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. 1,251,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

