Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 160,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,166 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $19,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 499,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,882. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.