Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wix.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 49.1% during the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Wix.com stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 148,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,293. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

