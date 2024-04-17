Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,155 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

