Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum
In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MPC stock opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
