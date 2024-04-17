Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.18. 112,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 357,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.