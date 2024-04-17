Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.16 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.16 million and $48,250.62 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.27 or 0.99982425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010874 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000489 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $67,899.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

