Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 4.4%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 1,003,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,778,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $791.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after buying an additional 8,398,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 55.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

