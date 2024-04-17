Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

GILD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. 613,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254,956. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.