Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 3.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.1 %

EXPD traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 176,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,109. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.