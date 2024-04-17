Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KYMR stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
