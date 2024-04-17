Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,051 shares of company stock worth $19,924,711. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.