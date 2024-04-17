Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 9.5%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 289,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 83,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$17.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.