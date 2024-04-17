Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 9.5%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 289,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 83,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Klondike Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$17.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.