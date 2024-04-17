KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 98,432 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 98,432 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 469,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 129,361 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 339,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. 3,707,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,293,129. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

