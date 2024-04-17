KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,223 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 20,306,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,908,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

