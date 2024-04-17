KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,016. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

