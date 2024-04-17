KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,703. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.