Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KROS

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.