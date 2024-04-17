Keel Point LLC Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $281.42 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

