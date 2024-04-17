Keel Point LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $174.57. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

