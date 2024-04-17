Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $693.71 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Kava has a market cap of $693.71 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00054741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

