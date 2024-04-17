Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 163,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,357. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

