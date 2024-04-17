JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. 1,959,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

