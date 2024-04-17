Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Increases Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.39 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 545,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

