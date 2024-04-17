Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 636.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

