Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 4.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.46. Approximately 288,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 755,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JANX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

