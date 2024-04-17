Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,583,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.37. 182,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,335. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.