iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5,532.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 1,239,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,659. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

